BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Burleson are caught in a sticky situation this afternoon after a truck carrying honey crashed at northwest Renfro Street and northeast Alsbury Boulevard.
The gooey stuff spilled onto the street, slowing traffic as police set up temporary 4-way stops. Police tweeted that they weren’t sure how long clean up will take, and encouraged drivers to ‘bee‘ careful.
