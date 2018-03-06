BURLESON (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers in Burleson are caught in a sticky situation this afternoon after a truck carrying honey crashed at northwest Renfro Street and northeast Alsbury Boulevard.

The gooey stuff spilled onto the street, slowing traffic as police set up temporary 4-way stops. Police tweeted that they weren’t sure how long clean up will take, and encouraged drivers to ‘bee‘ careful.

We have a sticky traffic situation at the NW Renfro St & NE Alsbury Blvd. An accident has caused honey to be spilled and is causing traffic to slow down. Temp 4-way stop signs have been installed. We are unsure how long clean up will take but encourage you to BEE careful 🐝 🍯 — Burleson Police (@BurlesonPolice) March 6, 2018

