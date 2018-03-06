FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Business is booming for the delivery staff at Texas Health Harris Methodist Fort Worth.

So far this year, they have delivered seven sets of triplets and 23 set of twins!

For comparison, the hospital delivered a total of 7 sets of triplets for the entire 2017 year.

The boom in birth of multiples is attributed to a combination of natural birth and fertility treatments.

Taylor Newberry recently had triplets and said she feels very fortunate to have her three daughters after having trouble conceiving previously.

She said , “we’ve had a tough journey getting here. We lost 2 pregnancies and before we decided to seek fertility treatment.”

She said her story of seeking fertility treatments is become more and more common.

She added, “I think now that people are starting to seek more help for treatment I think it’s going to be more common.”

The staff at Harris Methodist says if this trend of multiples is any indicator they will be very busy delivering more sets of multiples throughout the rest of the year.