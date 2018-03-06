CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Ryan Mayer

As much as players try to avoid it, a couple of big names end up sidelined with injuries every spring. It’s a sad fact of life in any sport at the highest level, and baseball is no exception. This year hasn’t seen a ton of year-ending injuries so far (knock on wood), which is good. But there are some big names that find themselves watching from the dugout for the rest of spring.

Among those names, is Tampa Bay Rays’ top prospect, Brent Honeywell, who was lost for the year due to Tommy John surgery. The Minnesota Twins will also be missing a member of their rotation when Opening Day comes, as Ervin Santana is recovering from surgery on his middle finger. On the offensive side, the Astros Yulieski Guerriel (hand surgery) and Blue Jays’ Troy Tulowitzki (bone spurs) will also miss opening day.

Cardinals Reward DeJong With Extension

In more positive news, the St. Louis Cardinals rewarded 24-year-old shortstop Paul DeJong with a six-year $26 million extension. DeJong was impressive in his rookie debut last season for the Cards, hitting .285 with 25 homers and 65 RBI, and finishing just behind Cody Bellinger in the Rookie of the Year race.

Young Players Mashing To Begin Spring

Part of the fun of spring training comes in watching young prospects hit their way into consideration for a starting spot on the roster. This year, the Yankees’ Miguel Andujar seems to be doing just that. Andujar has gotten off to a torrid start this spring, posting a .421 average through seven games with four dingers and eight runs batted in.

For more of the spring training story lines from this week of action, check out the video above.

