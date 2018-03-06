CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jason Allen
Filed Under:College Football, Gary Patterson, Kolby Listenbee, lawsuit, Local TV, TCU, TCU Football, TCU Horned Frogs

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A former TCU football player suing the school over his medical treatment while playing, spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since filing the suit.

In an interview on ESPN with Bob Ley on the show Outside the Lines, Kolby Listenbee described receiving multiple shots from doctors before games, and an environment that he says created pressure to play while injured.

tcu2 Former TCU Football Player Suing University Speaks

Wide receiver Kolby Listenbee #7 of the TCU Horned Frogs celebrates after pulling in a touchdown pass over running back Nick Leach #27 of the Iowa State Cyclones in the first half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ames, Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

“It was very aggressive, like being a receiver in meeting room and stuff, watching film. Coach P. come in there and like, start yelling and start getting mad and cursing at us,” Listenbee said.

The wide receiver sued the school last month, claiming injections contributed to a pelvis injury that has limited his chance at a career in the NFL.

He described one treatment before a bowl game, that he said numbed his entire leg.

“I got the pregame shots as usual,” he said. “I was still injured during the first half of the game. They gave me five shots. So they gave me two in the middle, one above my area, one blocking shot, two on the left side, one on the right side. Hit one of my nerves, and my whole entire right leg went numb.”

TCU has filed its own lawsuit, arguing doctors who treat players work under a contract arrangement and not directly for the university.

Head coach Gary Patterson spoke about the suit for the first time Sunday, saying everything he does is to prepare athletes for the years after college.

“The bottom line to it is, it’s always been about the program,” Patterson said. “It’s never been about winning. Winning is important but not because of somebody’s health.”

Five other former players have added their own stories to the lawsuit, about injuries and pressure to play.

Ley also asked Listenbee about an interview before the NFL draft when he credited the coaching and medical staff for getting him to that point.

He said he didn’t know the extent of his injury at the time, and that he didn’t have a problem with every coach, but just a select few.

