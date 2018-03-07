WACO (CBSDFW.com/AP) — Voters have routed the Texas prosecutor pursuing charges against more than a hundred bikers in cases stemming from a fatal 2015 shootout involving bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco.

Local bikers heartily campaigned for Abel Reyna’s Republican opponent in Tuesday’s primary election. The result means attorney Barry Johnson will run uncontested for McLennan County district attorney in November.

The shooting left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. Investigators say it was sparked by tensions between the Cossacks and Bandidos motorcycle groups.

More than 150 bikers were originally indicted, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity. The only case to go to trial so far resulted in a mistrial in November. Reyna recently dismissed 26 other cases.

Johnson has criticized Reyna’s handling of the cases and pledged to take a fresh look if elected.