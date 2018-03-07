CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here […]
TXA 21ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email […]
MeTV TXA 21.2ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the […]
KRLDARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 […]
105.3 The FanARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates […]
THE DAY AFTER: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
Filed Under:Abel Reyna, bikers, Local TV News, vote, Waco

WACO (CBSDFW.com/AP) — Voters have routed the Texas prosecutor pursuing charges against more than a hundred bikers in cases stemming from a fatal 2015 shootout involving bikers and police outside a restaurant in Waco.

Local bikers heartily campaigned for Abel Reyna’s Republican opponent in Tuesday’s primary election. The result means attorney Barry Johnson will run uncontested for McLennan County district attorney in November.

wacobikers Bikers Help Primary Opponent Defeat Texas Prosecutor In Waco

Waco bikers

The shooting left nine bikers dead and 20 injured. Investigators say it was sparked by tensions between the Cossacks and Bandidos motorcycle groups.

More than 150 bikers were originally indicted, accused of engaging in organized criminal activity. The only case to go to trial so far resulted in a mistrial in November. Reyna recently dismissed 26 other cases.

Johnson has criticized Reyna’s handling of the cases and pledged to take a fresh look if elected.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch