MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The players on the boys basketball team at Midlothian High School are not just studying history, they are making it.

For the first time in school history, the Panthers are headed to the boys state basketball tournament in San Antonio.

Midlothian struggled through the first half of the regular season, and was 5 and 5 through the first ten games in district play. That’s when the Panthers reset their focus and made the playoffs, where they caught fire.

Last Saturday, Midlothian continued their run through the postseason by beating Lancaster 48-45 in the region finals on a last second shot.

Calen Jordan’s three-point shot not only beat the buzzer, it beat Lancaster, allowing Midlothian to punch their ticket for state.

“It was overwhelming to be honest, to know that they trusted me to hit the shot.” Jordan told CBS11 Sports.

“We always dreamed of being in state.” Midlothian senior Kaden Archie admitted, “Just knowing that we are going to state and making history for our town, is definitely something amazing.”

“It’s made us realize that we are doing something special.” Midlothian senior Evan Marshall added.

The Panthers will try to keep their historic run alive, when they play Port Arthur Memorial in the Class 5A State Semi-finals on Thursday in San Antonio.