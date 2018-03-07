CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here […]
Filed Under:boys basketball, high school basketball, Local TV, Midlothian High School, Panthers, State Tournament

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBS11 SPORTS) – The players on the boys basketball team at Midlothian High School are not just studying history, they are making it.

For the first time in school history, the Panthers are headed to the boys state basketball tournament in San Antonio.

screen shot 2018 03 07 at 3 25 01 pm Area Boys Basketball Team Relishing First Trip To State Tournament

Midlothian High School basketball (CBS11 Sports)

Midlothian struggled through the first half of the regular season, and was 5 and 5 through the first ten games in district play. That’s when the Panthers reset their focus and made the playoffs, where they caught fire.

Last Saturday, Midlothian continued their run through the postseason by beating Lancaster 48-45 in the region finals on a last second shot.

Calen Jordan’s three-point shot not only beat the buzzer, it beat Lancaster, allowing Midlothian to punch their ticket for state.

“It was overwhelming to be honest, to know that they trusted me to hit the shot.” Jordan told CBS11 Sports.

“We always dreamed of being in state.” Midlothian senior Kaden Archie admitted, “Just knowing that we are going to state and making history for our town, is definitely something amazing.”

“It’s made us realize that we are doing something special.” Midlothian senior Evan Marshall added.

The Panthers will try to keep their historic run alive, when they play Port Arthur Memorial in the Class 5A State Semi-finals on Thursday in San Antonio.

