NORTH RICHLAND HILLS (CBSDFW.COM) – The woman at the center a feral cat controversy in North Richland hills has agreed to pay $488 in fines.

Suzy Oujesky appeared in North Richland Hills Municipal Court Wednesday and pleaded no contest to an animal at large, no vaccination tags and tag and collar violations.

Neighbors said Oujesky has fed feral cats in their neighborhood for years.

Tim Flannagan lives behind her and has trapped 50 cats on his property.

His surveillance cameras also captured Oujesky using a ladder to scale his fence and walk across his driveway to release a cat from a trap.

“I was so mad,” said Flannagan.

Flannagan and others neighbors said if they complained, Oujesky would write letters highlighting her relationship with her sister-in-law, city councilwoman Rita Wright Oujesky and her brother, former judge Ray Oujesky.

In the following email, obtained through a public records request, Animal Services Director Chun Mezger, writes:

“Ms. Oujesky will often mention that she will call Rita and Ray so that they can talk to the Mayor about how unfairly she is being targeted.”

A city spokeswoman said her relationship played no role in their enforcement efforts.

Flannagan said the city is finally taking the issue seriously.

“Animal Control went around and put flyers to all the homes in our neighborhood. They’ve been very, very receptive since the story has aired and I think that’s great,” said Flannagan.

Oujesky had no comment when CBS 11 News tried to talk to her after court.

A city spokesperson told CBS 11 News, animal services has recently filed additional cases against Oujesky for animal at large, no registration and no vaccination violations.