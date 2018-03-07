DALLAS (CBSDFW) – Dallas police are asking the public to help them locate a teenager that went missing around 12:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say 15-year-old Tia Russell was last seen on foot in the 7200 block of Marvin D. Love Freeway in Dallas.

She was wearing a black top with a gold New Orleans symbol, and black pants.

Tia is 5-foot-five, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe the teen could be a danger to herself or others.

If you see this person, please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at 214-671-4268.