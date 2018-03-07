CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:Dallas Area Rapid Transit, DART, dart police, DART Say Something, DART security, DART Station, Local TV, Say Something, Say Something app

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is using a smartphone app to try and help keep their passengers safe.

The DART Say Something Safety and Security App gives passengers a way to report concerns directly to DART Police. DART spokesman Morgan Lyons said, “This is a way to provide us some additional information, to take pictures and some video, of what’s going on and to do it discreetly.”

For 15 years Stacey Lewis has been commuting and vividly remembers the day he saw a passenger onboard who he believed was safety threat. “I had a complaint one day on the train,” he said. “I think it’s a great app for security reasons and you can be anonymous.” With a few swipes and a text Lewis reported the incident to police and no one around him had to know.

In December the CBS 11 I-Team reported on the 60-percent increase in aggravated assaults on DART commuter rail over the last two years.

Today DART Police, Fare Enforcement Officers and transit employees are out promoting the app, as a matter of security, at some DART locations. As a part of the safety awareness campaign DART is handing out promotional items, information and rewards to encourage riders to downlad the app for free.

DART Police Chief James Spiller said, “We want their [passengers] eyes and ears to tell us what’s going on. Even though we’re not there we have that picture, we have that video. We can use the video to create a still-shot and, depending on the offense, we can then send that back out over the app to everyone who has downloaded the app to help us find that person and once we get an identification  we then go make an arrest.”

Lyons says the Say Something app is just one of the measures DART is taking to make riders safer. The agency is also installing more lights at stations and hiring addition transit police officers.

Click here to find out more about the Say Something app and to download it on Apple or Android.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch