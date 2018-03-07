DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Former First Lady Michelle Obama is in North Texas. Mrs. Obama is attending and participating in the closing session of the “Women’s Foodservice Forum” in Dallas.

At the forum Mrs. Obama will take part in a conversation on the importance of supporting the advancement of women in the workplace. For the last three days, foodservice workers have had a chance to attend more than 30 leadership development workshops and hear dozens of best-selling authors and leadership experts.

Mrs. Obama will be in North Texas through Thursday. Tomorrow night she will make an appearance at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas as part of the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s #hearhere Speaker Series.

“A Conversation with Former First Lady Michelle Obama” is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. March 8. Click here for more information on how to buy one of the very limited number of seats still available for the event.