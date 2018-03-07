CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
THE DAY AFTER: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
Filed Under:bus, Christopher Klix, Crime, Garland, Local TV News, School, sex offender

GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – Parents in a Garland neighborhood are upset after a convicted sex offender moved there, within shouting distance of a school bus parking lot and high school stadium.

“He needs to move somewhere else,” said resident Jason Brooks, who has a niece in high school. “I don’t know what the rules are for how close he is supposed to be to the stadium or to the school but I don’t think it’s right that he is that close to children.”

screen shot 2018 03 07 at 6 11 36 pm Garland Residents To Sex Offender: He Needs To Move Somewhere Else

People in one Garland neighborhood don’t want this sex offender living so close to a high school stadium. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Brooks and other parents don’t understand why the sex offender, Christopher Klix is allowed to move into a neighborhood so close to school property.

Klix served a ten year sentence for soliciting a 14-year-old.

State laws allow judges to keep convicted sex offenders 1,000 feet from child safety zones around schools, daycares and playgrounds. But homeowners there believe school-owned property should also apply.

“She comes here and plays in band,” said Brooks about his niece, “I know that this isn’t a school but there are still school children here. That’s the purpose of the stadium being here.”

“It’s just a temptation for somebody like that to be that close to an environment where children are,” said Brooks.

Other residents told CBS 11 News they plan on voicing their outrage despite Klix registering with the Garland Police Department.

 

 

