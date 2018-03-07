CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here […]
UPDATED: March 7, 2018  3:45 PM
Filed Under:Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott, Jerry Jones, NFL, Roger Goodell

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan/CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Jerry Jones has reimbursed the NFL $2 million in legal fees after the Cowboys owner threatened to derail Commissioner Roger Goodell’s contract extension and supported running back Ezekiel Elliott’s fight to avoid a six-game suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to a statement from the NFL, “the matter of the reimbursement of legal fees has been resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.”

The Dallas Cowboys had no comment and referred CBS11 to the NFL’s statement.

Many owners were consulted on seeking restitution, including members of the finance committee, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press Monday on condition of anonymity because the matter hasn’t been addressed publicly.

Some of the finance committee members are on the compensation committee that was at the center of what became a legal back-and-forth over Goodell’s deal.

The attempt at restitution was rooted in a 1997 resolution that states owners can seek repayment for legal fees if a fellow owner is responsible for getting them involved in legal action.

Jones’ attempt to derail Goodell’s extension, which came after Elliott was suspended over domestic violence allegations, led to a volley of threatening letters from lawyers for both sides.

After eventually relenting, Jones said after the owners meetings in December that he got what he wanted with an agreement to consider changes to the power of the commissioner’s role through the league’s constitution.

Jones denied that his attempt to scuttle the contract was tied to Elliott’s suspension, but made repeated references to Goodell’s power to punish players.

With Jones and Goodell in the same room for a news conference after the December meetings, the commissioner said he didn’t take Jones’ objections to the extension personally. Goodell also denied assuring Jones that Elliott wouldn’t be suspended before announcing the punishment in August.

Jones and the Cowboys were supportive of Elliott’s lawsuit, which was led by the players’ union and resulted in federal court hearings in three states over a span of two months. The suit eventually failed and Elliott served the suspension.

