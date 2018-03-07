CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Interstate-20 At Interstate-35W In Fort Worth | Madison Sawyer Reports | Check Traffic
Filed Under:Bobby Ewing, Dallas, Dallas (TV show), Ewings, J.R. Ewing, Local TV, Parker Texas, Southfork, Southfork Ranch
(credit: booking.com)

PARKER (CBSDFW.COM) – Booking.com is offering four guests the first-time ever (and to date one-time ever) chance to “Live Like an Ewing” and spend the night at Southfork Ranch… but you have to hurry!

The company has started a “Book the U.S.” list that offers one-time and everyday opportunities, across the country, to stay at famous landmarks, caves, houseboats, castles, treehouses and more.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of television show “Dallas,” four guests will have the chance to stay at Southfork, in Parker, Texas, on April 2, 2018. The company calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that will grant the guests overnight access to the ranch, including a tour, popcorn and snacks while watching Season’s 1 and 2 of “Dallas,” and a home-cooked breakfast at the Ewing family back patio glass table (the original table from the show).

While dozens of properties on the “Book the U.S.” list are available everyday, Booking.com has created three one-of-a-kind experiences at world-famous properties. In addition to Southfork guests have a one night only chance to stay at/on the Empire State Building in New York City, the tour bus of singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles and inside a suite at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

All of the “one-of-a-kind” properties are now available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and if you can pay the price — of nearly $2,000 for Southfork — you have a chance at snagging a stay.

Click here for a chance to book the April 2 stay at Southfork Ranch.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch