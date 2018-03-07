(credit: booking.com)

PARKER (CBSDFW.COM) – Booking.com is offering four guests the first-time ever (and to date one-time ever) chance to “Live Like an Ewing” and spend the night at Southfork Ranch… but you have to hurry!

The company has started a “Book the U.S.” list that offers one-time and everyday opportunities, across the country, to stay at famous landmarks, caves, houseboats, castles, treehouses and more.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of television show “Dallas,” four guests will have the chance to stay at Southfork, in Parker, Texas, on April 2, 2018. The company calls it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” that will grant the guests overnight access to the ranch, including a tour, popcorn and snacks while watching Season’s 1 and 2 of “Dallas,” and a home-cooked breakfast at the Ewing family back patio glass table (the original table from the show).

While dozens of properties on the “Book the U.S.” list are available everyday, Booking.com has created three one-of-a-kind experiences at world-famous properties. In addition to Southfork guests have a one night only chance to stay at/on the Empire State Building in New York City, the tour bus of singer Nick Jonas in Los Angeles and inside a suite at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

All of the “one-of-a-kind” properties are now available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and if you can pay the price — of nearly $2,000 for Southfork — you have a chance at snagging a stay.

Click here for a chance to book the April 2 stay at Southfork Ranch.