CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
THE DAY AFTER: Texas Primary Results | Latest Texas Election News
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Atmos Energy, gas pipelines, Local TV, natural gas, Nextdoor, Northwest Dallas, Safety Concerns

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Northwest Dallas, there are new concerns tonight about the safety of aging natural gas pipelines.

Atmos Energy crews are working around-the-clock to replace pipelines and restore natural gas service to some 2,800 homes.

New leaks have been detected in a neighborhood west of the planned outage area.

atmos gas crew New Gas Leak Concerns In Northwest Dallas

Atmos gas crew (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

“I made the Atmos guy actually test every one in the alley and then we got up to five homes that were leaking,” says Wesley Summers. Summers says he quickly turned to the neighborhood networking site, NextDoor to share the information with neighbors and tell those nearby to hurry home, and demand that Atmos take action.

“I just kept forcing them to do the deep probes in the ground… and they would come up with positive results. I’m sorry, I’m not buying that it soaked into the soil from a neighbor three houses down. I believe there’s an actual leak and you’re going to do something about this.”

Within hours, crews were blocking off the alley, ripping out old meters and preparing to lay new pipes for homes off Altman Drive. Meanwhile, other neighbors say news of constant leaks has them on alert.

“Nobody’s come around and said you need to leave your home,” says Arlene Hutson. “Ya know… hopefully they’re catching everything.”

Now, thanks to one neighbor’s persistence, at least their piece of the system is about to be brand new.

“My concern is there’s going to be other people who are not as adamant to go out and test this and we’re gonna have another explosion,” says Summers. “Don’t take no for an answer.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch