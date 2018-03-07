DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In Northwest Dallas, there are new concerns tonight about the safety of aging natural gas pipelines.

Atmos Energy crews are working around-the-clock to replace pipelines and restore natural gas service to some 2,800 homes.

New leaks have been detected in a neighborhood west of the planned outage area.

“I made the Atmos guy actually test every one in the alley and then we got up to five homes that were leaking,” says Wesley Summers. Summers says he quickly turned to the neighborhood networking site, NextDoor to share the information with neighbors and tell those nearby to hurry home, and demand that Atmos take action.

“I just kept forcing them to do the deep probes in the ground… and they would come up with positive results. I’m sorry, I’m not buying that it soaked into the soil from a neighbor three houses down. I believe there’s an actual leak and you’re going to do something about this.”

Within hours, crews were blocking off the alley, ripping out old meters and preparing to lay new pipes for homes off Altman Drive. Meanwhile, other neighbors say news of constant leaks has them on alert.

“Nobody’s come around and said you need to leave your home,” says Arlene Hutson. “Ya know… hopefully they’re catching everything.”

Now, thanks to one neighbor’s persistence, at least their piece of the system is about to be brand new.

“My concern is there’s going to be other people who are not as adamant to go out and test this and we’re gonna have another explosion,” says Summers. “Don’t take no for an answer.”