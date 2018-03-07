ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 19: Benson Mayowa #93 of the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 19, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys have released defensive end Benson Mayowa, according to multiple reports.

Mayowa’s release will save the Cowboys $2.75 million in cap space for 2018.

The 6-3, 240-pounder from Idaho had 78 combined tackles and nine sacks in his two seasons with the Cowboys.

