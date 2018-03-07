DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was widely speculated prior to the Texas Primary Election that a “blue wave” of Democratic support would sweep across Texas March 6, Election Day but in actuality, there was a “red wave“.

According to Sam Taylor, Communications Director for The Texas Secretary of State, there was a record turn-out for Gubernatorial-year primaries – for Republicans.

In Tuesday’s Republican Primary, 1,543,574 registered Texas voters turned out and of those, 804,581 – about 52% – had voted early.

This year – as of Wednesday morning – 1,037,764 registered Texas voters voted in the Democratic Primary. Of those, 565,344 – about 54% – had voted early.

While turnout was very high this year for Democrats – almost double 2014 – Taylor said it’s not a record. For that, you have to go back to 1978 when 1,812,896 — or 775,132 more — registered voters went to the polls.

The Secretary of State still consider the numbers unofficial because all but a few precincts are reporting at this time.

A closely watched matchup is set between U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and his Democratic challenger, U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

Cruz and O’Rourke clinched their parties’ nominations Tuesday. O’Rourke is raising more money than Cruz so far but remains very unlikely to win in November.

Cruz joined CBS 11 Political Reporter Jack Fink on Facebook Live Election Night to discuss O’Rourke.

“There’s no doubt that Congressman O’Rourke’s base in the national media… and we’ve seen breathless and fawning profiles on him.”

Reiterating that his “number one priority is jobs, jobs, jobs because that’s what Texans care about,” Cruz also spoke of how the current administration has galvanized Democrats.

“The extreme left right is energized and angry,” said Cruz. “They hate the president and are mobilizing in a powerful way.”

Congressman O’Rourke took to his own Facebook Live to talk about the night’s outcome.

He talked about his campaign, and how it differs from Cruz’s.

“We are getting our democracy back. Not only are we running the most grass roots campaign that I’ve ever seen in the state of Texas (and it’s all of you doing it, I’m just following your lead) we’re being supported only by –people — human beings. No PACS. No special interests. No corporations. Just people,” said O’Rouke.

Gov. Greg Abbott also clinched the Republican nomination for governor and enters the general election as a heavy favorite against whoever emerges from the Democratic primary.