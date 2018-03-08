ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Police said two officers were lucky Thursday afternoon after responding to a home in South Arlington as one of them almost got stabbed.

Police said they got a 911 hang-up from a house in the 2100 block of Reverchon Drive.

When the officers went inside, an investigator said they were talking to one person, when another person came around the corner with a knife and tried stabbing one of the officers.

Both officers opened fire shooting and killing the man whose identity has not been made public.

Police are still investigating.