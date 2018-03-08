CBS 11(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLD(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
Filed Under:Entertainment, Harvey Weinstein, Heather Graham

Heather Graham is one of the most recognizable actresses in Hollywood. Her roles in “License to Drive,” “Swingers,” “Boogie Nights” and “The Hangover” have allowed her to consistently work for the last 20 years. Now, Graham is using her experience and status for a new purpose. The Milwaukee native wants to make movies to empower women.

That’s exactly what Graham did with her latest movie “Half Magic” with Angela Kinsey and Stephanie Beatriz. Heather wrote and directed the movie, which was the first time she had the opportunity to do that in her career. The movie focuses on topics like sex, religion and friendship and is based off bad relationships and situations the actress faced in her own life.

Graham stopped by the CBS Local Studios in New York to discuss her new movie, her career in Hollywood and being apart of a movement that is finally standing up to the old guard in the movie business.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch