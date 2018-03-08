CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — Walmart shoppers may want to take a closer look at their groceries’ expiration dates after a Colorado family accidentally bought a box of cereal which expired 21 years ago.

The Carelse family reportedly bought the decades-old box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal at a Walmart in Littleton on March 5. Unfortunately, when the family sat down for breakfast they found out their meal was stale. “I just started eating and thinking, ‘It just tastes funny. It must be OK,'” Josiah Carelse said, via the Lakewood Patch.

Although Carelse’s wife warned him to stop eating the stale food, he reportedly ate an entire bowl before checking the box’s expiration date. It turns out the cereal expired on Feb. 22, 1997. “I was not born yet,” daughter Layla Carelse said. “I’m only 11.”

“We just grabbed this off the shelf, and yeah, 21 years old,” Josiah Carelse said. According to WTOL, the family plans to return the box to Walmart. A company spokesperson says Walmart is looking into how such an old box found its way into the Littleton store. Luckily, Mr. Carelse says he feels fine after eating the ancient oats.

