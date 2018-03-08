CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Anna Police, Anna Texas, Black Willow Trail, Body Found, Christina Morris, Enrique Arochi, kidnapping, Local TV, missing woman, Plano Police Department, Taylor Boulevard

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The investigation continues this morning in Anna, where crime scene investigators will be back at work after human remains were discovered in a wooded area yesterday.

While the discovery of what’s left of a human body is disturbing, this potential crime scene is of particular interest because the area, near the intersection of Taylor Boulevard and Black Willow Trail, is one of the locations where police and volunteers previously searched for missing North Texan Christina Morris.

It was more than three years ago when Morris vanished from a parking garage at The Shops at Legacy in Plano. While police are firm, saying the remains have not yet been identified they did quickly alert Morris’ family of the discovery.

An excavation crew clearing brush for a new housing development made the discovery. The worker who actually found the skeletal remains told CBS 11 News that he also noticed what appeared to be women’s clothing.

Morris was last seen alive with Enrique Arochi in 2014.  The two, who were former high school classmates, had been out partying with friends. Surveillance cameras captured video of Arochi and Morris walking together.

Three months after Morris disappeared police found DNA in the trunk of Arochi’s car and arrested him. Arochi was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and found guilty in 2016. He was sentenced to life in prison.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office and Plano police are assisting with the investigation in Anna. Members of Morris’s family have said they hope the remains are Christina’s so they can finally move on and see Arochi now tried for murder.

Crime scene investigators collected evidence late into the night on Wednesday and will be back at the wooded field after the sun comes up.

Regardless of the identity of the person whose remains were discovered, neighbors in the area have planned a candlelight vigil to be held tonight at 7:30.

