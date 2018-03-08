CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — If you’re headed to Texas for spring break you might want to stay off the beach or at least out of the water, according to a new report.

Over a dozen popular beaches have tested positive for high levels of fecal bacteria according a website run by the Texas General Land Office. TexasBeachWatch.com says parts of Corpus Christi Bay and North Padre Island were both found to have high amounts of fecal bacteria in their waters.

The website also listed Matagorda Bay, Freeport, and parts of Galveston as places where fecal bacteria was on the rise. “Pathogens can make our waters unsafe for humans. Swimming and other recreational activities in water contaminated with pathogens can make people ill,” according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The agency added that swimming in the polluted waters can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, or various infections. Texas Beach Watch added that infections most commonly occur after microorganisms enter a swimmer’s body through cuts or tears in the skin.

State health officials also warned that the warm Texas waters may put people at risk for vibriosis, a sometimes fatal illness which is commonly contracted by eating raw or under-cooked seafood. Most vibriosis infections occur between May and October when coastal waters are at their highest temperatures.

