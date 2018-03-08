BROWARD CO. FL (CBSDFW.COM) — Florida High School Shooting Dispatch Communication Released (Listen to audio and read entire transcript below).

Law enforcement audio from the day of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida has just been released.

CBS 11 received roughly eighteen minutes of this audio. In it, you primarily hear Broward County’s Sherriffs’ discussion with its dispatch as they try to identify – as well as locate – the shooter and help victims.

Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was formally charged Wednesday with 17 counts of first-degree murder, which could mean a death sentence if he is convicted.

The indictment returned by a grand jury in Fort Lauderdale also charges the 19-year-old with 17 counts of attempted murder for the Valentine’s Day massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland in which 17 people died and more than a dozen others were wounded.

—————————————–

Raw Audio: Broward County Regional Communications System

—————————————–

Raw Audio: Coral Springs Communications System

—————————————–

Transcript from Broward Sheriff’s Office: