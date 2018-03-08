CBS 11(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:Central Texas, Chilton, former police chief, Local TV, Quincy Deon Lee, sexual assault, Texas

MARLIN, Texas (AP) — A former police chief in Central Texas has been arrested on allegations that he forced a woman to have sex with him by warning that he would have her jailed if she didn’t comply.

Quincy Deon Lee, 39, of Chilton was arrested Wednesday on a charge of sexual assault. He was the police chief in Rosebud, east of Temple, before resigning in August.

screen shot 2018 03 08 at 2 00 19 pm Former Texas Police Chief Arrested On Sex Assault Charge

Quincy Deon Lee (Facebook)

An arrest affidavit filed by Texas Rangers says the assaults occurred in 2014 and 2015 at the police station.

The affidavit alleges Lee would threaten to have the woman’s probation revoked for drinking. Authorities also contend he promised to help her regain custody of her children if she agreed to have sex.

KXXV-TV reports he was no longer being held Thursday.

A phone listing for Lee could not be found.

