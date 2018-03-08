AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Granbury, Texas man is in custody charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

The Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Zachery Allen Crawford.

Crawford, 31, could face up to 40 years in prison, according to state law.

According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, Crawford was arrested after investigators discovered child pornography was shared from an IP address connected to his home.

A laptop containing images of child pornography, as well as several other digital storage devices were seized for examination by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit.

During an interview, Crawford admitted he downloaded, viewed and shared child pornography over the internet.

If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to the Cyber Tip Line.

