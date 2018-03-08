CBS 11(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Granbury, Texas man is in custody charged with four counts of child pornography possession.

The Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit arrested Zachery Allen Crawford.

Crawford, 31, could face up to 40 years in prison, according to state law.

According to a news release from the Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office, Crawford was arrested after investigators discovered child pornography was shared from an IP address connected to his home.

A laptop containing images of child pornography, as well as several other digital storage devices were seized for examination by the Attorney General’s Digital Forensics Unit.

During an interview, Crawford admitted he downloaded, viewed and shared child pornography over the internet.

If you suspect someone is producing or downloading child pornography you can report it to the Cyber Tip Line.

For more information on cyber safety, click here.

