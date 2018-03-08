SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hundreds of students from four schools in Southlake walked out of classes Thursday to make a statement on gun violence and school safety.

Carroll Independent School District said the walkout was peaceful, and instruction never stopped in classrooms.

Students at Carroll Senior High, Carroll High, Dawson Middle and Carroll Middle all walked out at 10:00 a.m. Middle school students gathered in gyms, while high school students met outside.

Students organized the event for Thursday, because a national event is scheduled while the district will be on spring break.

“It affects every single day of our lives, so we want to do something,” said Alanna Miller, a junior who helped organize the walkout.

The students stayed outside for 17 minutes, one minute for each of the victims in the deadly school shooting last month in Parkland, Florida.

While students said they wanted to see background laws strengthened for gun purchases, they also wanted to see their schools pay more attention to their safety concerns.

“We’re not listening to our student body, because students know each other best,” Miller said. “And that’s the way to prevent things like this, is by having approachable reporting, approachable counselors, an open administration you feel comfortable going to, to report suspicions you might have with students.”

Parents helped guide the teens, having them approach administrators about their plans early on, and not catch them off guard.

The district estimated about 650 students total walked out, about 15 percent of the student body between the four schools.