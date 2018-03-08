LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead and her boyfriend is on the run after a shooting in Lancaster, Texas.

Lancaster Police said officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 2385 Verona Drive on Wednesday, March 7 shortly before 10:00 p.m.

When they arrived they found a woman in side the home shot to death. She had been shot multiple times.

Witnesses told police her boyfriend Samuel Ladell Brown did it.

Brown took off and is still on the run. Police believe Samuel Brown is armed and should be considered dangerous.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Samuel Ladell Brown for murder.

The bond is currently set at $1,000,000.