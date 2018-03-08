CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
HOLLYWOOD, CA (CBSDFW.COM) — Today, Mark Hamill got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It sits in front of El Capitan Theater.

He was joined by Star Wars creator George Lucas and Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford.

Mark Hamill is a character that can’t be written,” said Lucas.

“I am very pleased for him, he has been the master of his own experience his own life,” said Ford.

When it was time for Hamill to talk, he turned his appreciation to the fans.

“I want to thank all of you here today. You are with me through thick and thin. In the highs, in the lows and everywhere in between. If it weren’t for the public, I’d be nowhere,” began Hamill as the crowd began to cheer. “From Jedi to Joker and back again, it’s been a fantastic ride. Thank you so much and may the force be with each and every one of you,” he concluded with a loud laugh.

The walk of fame has a special place in the heart of star wars fans.

When Carrie Fisher passed away, she did not have her own star — so they made one for her and lined it with flowers and star wars memorabilia.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – DECEMBER 29: Carrie Fisher is remembered with a makeshift star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame December 29, 2016 (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

