LOS ANGELES (CNN) – “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan is red hot right now and he’s using that status to further diversity.

The actor is taking up a challenge issued by Frances McDormand in her Oscars acceptance speech to start adopting “inclusion riders” in Hollywood deals.

An “inclusion rider” requires producers to cast actors who represent the demographics of where the film takes place, including considering actors’ gender, race, sexual orientation and physical abilities.

The riders could also stipulate that the producers try to hire a diverse behind-the-scenes crew to make it even more inclusive.

The clause has been championed by the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, a think tank that studies diversity in entertainment at the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism.

On Wednesday, Jordan posted on social media that he would be including the clause in deals made with his production company, Outlier Society.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” Jordan wrote in the caption on an Instagram photo. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

That pledge could carry some weight, given that Jordan is one of the stars of the blockbuster Marvel film “Black Panther,” which has already topped $920 million at the box office worldwide.

Jordan is not the only one to express a desire to further the use of inclusion riders.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson tweeted support after McDormand’s speech.

“I’m committed to the Inclusion Rider,” Larson wrote. “Who’s with me?”

