The National Fantasy Football Convention — billing itself as “the largest gathering of NFL players in one place” — seems to have put its fight behind it and is scheduled for July 13-15 at Dallas’ Fair Park.

“We never gave up,” NFFC co-founder Andy Alberth tells 1o5.3 The Fan, “and a main reason we kept fighting was the support we get from fans and players.”

That support will be in evidence at this year’s second-annual event, as among the 200 athletes scheduled to appear are Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy, Kareem Hunt, Michael Irvin, Melvin Gordon and Jason Witten.

“These players grew up fans and enjoy giving back,” Alberth said. “Plus, they were blown away by what we were able to accomplish last year. … and that was only the beginning.”

The NFFC, over the last four years, attempted to hold events in Las Vegas and Pasadena, only to find the NFL itself blocking the progress. But the concept, co-founded by former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo, now has traction.

Fantasy football is obviously a focus of the get-together, but the three-day event is designed to bring players and fans closer together in other ways, too. The NFFC is scheduled to include Q-and-A’s with players, photo ops, and chances to throw around the football with the stars.

There is a Cowboys-centric flavor to the event, of course; “DFW is the football capital of the world,” Alberth said, adding that the NFFC expects to have at least two players representing each NFL team.

Fantasy football is, of course, almost as popular as the sport itself, as the NFFC intends to prove. Tickets for the convention can be purchased at gonffc.com.