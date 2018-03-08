CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have signed punter Shane Lechler to a contract extension.

An 18-year veteran, Lechler comes off one of his finest seasons. He led the NFL in punting yards (4,507), finished second in both net punting yards (3,799) and punting average (49.0), and tied for third in total punts (92).

gettyimages 454870884 Punter Lechler Re Signs With Texans For 19th Pro Season

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is congratulated by Houston Texans punter Shane Lechler #9 after defeating the Washington Redskins on September 7, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

He put 32 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Displaying his still-powerful leg, Lechler tied for second in the NFL with six games with a punting average of 50 or more yards.

gettyimages 490681134 Punter Lechler Re Signs With Texans For 19th Pro Season

Shane Lechler #9 of the Houston Texans during their game at Bank of America Stadium on September 20, 2015 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Lechler, who will be 42 in August, spent the first 13 years of his career with the Oakland Raiders.

He is a six-time All-Pro selection (2000, 2003, 2004, 2008-2010), and seven-time Pro Bowl selection (2001, 2004, 2007-2011). In 286 career games, Lechler ranks first in NFL in punting average (47.6), second in punting yards (68,678), second in punts inside the 20 (469), second in net punting yards (56,685), and second in punts (1,444).
