WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Carolina man is in Weatherford this afternoon desperately searching for his dog after a car crash separated them.

Joined by volunteers, the man (who doesn’t want CBS 11 News to identify him) is looking in Parker County for Australian Shepherd named Cody.

“I know what it’s like to lose an animal and I would hope anyone would do this for my children if they were going to set up across the country,” one volunteer told CBS 11 News.

Cody’s owner was passing through Weatherford Saturday on his way from California to North Carolina. But he was involved in a crash on I-20 near Clear Lake Court. Frightened, Cody took off after the crash.

