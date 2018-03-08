CBS 11(credit: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
UPDATED: March 8, 2018  3:10 PM
Filed Under:Gage Sanders, Harassment, Lewisville High School, Lewisville Police, LHS, Local TV, shooting threat, student arrested

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville High School senior has been arrested for harassment, after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to campus today to kill one student and possibly others.

Lewisville ISD administrators contacted Lewisville Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving a tip on the alleged threat.

Police said investigators interviewed the alleged victim and the suspect, 17-year-old Gage Sanders, that night.

screen shot 2018 03 08 at 2 54 18 pm e1520542506894 North Texas Student Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Other Student On Campus

Gage Sanders

Extra officers were on the Lewisville High School main campus Thursday morning.

When Sanders arrived, he was immediately placed in In-School Suspension. Police interviewed Sanders a second time, and secured a warrant for his arrest.

Police said they do not believe there to be any active threats at the campus.

Sanders is charged with harassment and was booked Thursday afternoon at Lewisville Municipal Jail.  His bond was set at $5,000.

“The security of our schools and the protection of students is of utmost importance,” said Lewisville Police Chief Russ Kerbow. “This situation highlights the incredible working relationship with our school district and its security staff. When we are informed of potential threats, each of us takes the matter seriously and we want everyone to know that we investigate them fully. We expect the suspect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and have already been in touch with the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s office.”

Harassment is a Class B misdemeanor that carries a fine not to exceed $2,000, confinement not to exceed 180 days, or both.

