LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lewisville High School senior has been arrested for harassment, after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to campus today to kill one student and possibly others.

Lewisville ISD administrators contacted Lewisville Police Department around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving a tip on the alleged threat.

Police said investigators interviewed the alleged victim and the suspect, 17-year-old Gage Sanders, that night.

Extra officers were on the Lewisville High School main campus Thursday morning.

When Sanders arrived, he was immediately placed in In-School Suspension. Police interviewed Sanders a second time, and secured a warrant for his arrest.

Police said they do not believe there to be any active threats at the campus.

Sanders is charged with harassment and was booked Thursday afternoon at Lewisville Municipal Jail. His bond was set at $5,000.

“The security of our schools and the protection of students is of utmost importance,” said Lewisville Police Chief Russ Kerbow. “This situation highlights the incredible working relationship with our school district and its security staff. When we are informed of potential threats, each of us takes the matter seriously and we want everyone to know that we investigate them fully. We expect the suspect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and have already been in touch with the Denton County Criminal District Attorney’s office.”

Harassment is a Class B misdemeanor that carries a fine not to exceed $2,000, confinement not to exceed 180 days, or both.