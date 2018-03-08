Hang out at the Perot Museum this Spring Break holiday! They’ll have daily space-themed activities and crafts… extended hours and a video game sleepover on March 16th. You can explore the programming behind your favorite games, learn how computer glitches happen, and uncover the science of your favorite mining game with a real geologist at the video game, science-themed sleepover.

This Spring Break, you can also check out the brand new Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie. This thing is 80,000 square feet…open year-round…has 11 slides (including three “first-in-industry”)…the longest indoor lazy river in Texas…a flowRider surfing simulator…an arcade, cafe, and bar.

Experience the vibrant energy of The Hanson Family at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Winners of the 2014 Academy of Western Artists’ Duo/Group of the Year, The Hanson Family offers the best of Western Swing, yodeling mastery, rousing fiddle tunes and blazing harmony.

Hear Stephen L. Moore tell the heroic story of eleven American Prisoners of War who defied certain death during World War II at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. As Good as Dead is his unforgettable account of the Palawan Massacre survivors and their daring escape.

You need to make sure you get your tickets for Concert for Kindness. This Sunday March 11th, 45 DFW Artists Come Together to Benefit Operation Kindness… North Texas’ original and largest no-kill animal shelter at Dallas Moody Performance Hall. The event features classical music and jazz from some of the area’s finest musicians along with dance, stunning photography and art starring Operation Kindness’ cats and dogs – all available for purchase. The event includes a silent auction featuring rescue animal artwork, gift baskets, and drawings and paintings from the advanced life drawing students at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts. Cocktails, catered hors d’oeuvres and desserts are served. Individual tickets are $100 and include the performance, refreshments, cocktails and catered hors d’oeuvres. For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit:

See the Texas Longhorn Band in concert Saturday afternoon at the Winspear Opera House. (3/10)

See $100 Million of Historic Rare Coins & “Funny Money” at The National Money Show today through Saturday at the Irving Convention Center in Las Colinas. (3/8-10)

The Texas Fly Fishing and Brew Festival is at the Plano Event Center Saturday and Sunday. (3/10-11)

Check out Bats in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Saturday through Monday. (3/10-12)

Have a Spring Fling at Klyde Warren Park Saturday. (3/10)

Jared’s Epic Nerf Battle 3 is at AT&T Stadium Saturday. (3/10) It is described as the largest and most incredible foam blaster battle of all time. It is the current Guinness World Record Holder for “Largest Toy Pistol Fight”.

PopEvil is playing the House of Blues Saturday. (3/10)

George Strait tribute band King George is playing Lava Cantina Friday night. (3/9)

Mark Chesnutt is at Billy Bob’s Texas Friday. (3/9)

Saturday night, Metal Shop is playing Fat Daddy’s in Mansfield. (3/10)

Joan Jett tribute band Cherry Bomb is playing Gas Monkey tonight. (3/8)