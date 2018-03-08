CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — An aspiring firefighter wants to wear a different fire company’s t-shirt every day while he’s in the hospital battling leukemia.

16-year-old Timmy Richardson was diagnosed with leukemia on March 2 and will have to undergo treatment for about two years, followed by two years of check-ups.

According to the Facebook page “Timmy’s Battle,” Richardson participated in a youth firefighter program and plans to join the fire service when he gets older.

Richardson is hoping to wear a t-shirt from a different fire company every day while he’s in the hospital. A number of departments have already sent him shirts, and firefighters from local departments have stopped by the hospital to visit him.

“I’ve got a lot of support of the brotherhood from the fire department and my family is all pitching in to help. So it really helps. It really does,” Richardson said, via KREM.

Anyone who wants to donate a size-XL t-shirt can send it to:

TIMMY RICHARDSON
JOHN R. OISHEI CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
818 ELLICOTT ST
BUFFALO NY 14203
ATT: J 12 SOUTH
ROOM 1210

[H/T CBS Pittsburgh]

