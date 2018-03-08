COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas rose a penny this week to reach an average $2.29 per gallon going into the traditional spring break period.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the price at the pump nationwide was down a penny to settle at an average $2.53 per gallon.

The association survey found El Paso has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.16 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the state’s highest gasoline prices at an average $2.54 per gallon.

AAA experts say 2018 has seen fluctuating crude oil prices, strong gasoline demand and U.S. oil production records that combine to create a volatile price market for drivers.

