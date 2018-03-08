CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
(credit: Hope Supply Co.)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Workers for a charity in Dallas, that acts as a clearinghouse for donated items, say their van was broken into right outside of their offices near Lombardy Lane.

In addition to everything, the Hope Supply Co. van was damaged when thieves grabbed the battery and wires from the vehicle after smashing a window and taking a stuffed, life-sized teddy bear.

The Hope Supply Co. provides critically needed items to the homeless and at-risk children in North Texas.  According to the charity, they are also the largest diaper bank in Texas. The van is used to delivery diapers, wipes, school supplies and other items to those in need and agency partners.

The theft has left the organization footing the bill for some $5,000 in repair costs — a charge the charity has reportedly had to put on a credit card.

Anyone wanting to make donations the charity can click here for more information. Anyone with information about still wanted thieves or the van break-in should contact Dallas police.

