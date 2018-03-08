NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 27: DeMarco Murray runs for a touchdown during the second quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on October 27, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Titans plan to release running back DeMarco Murray.

The Titans announced their intentions Thursday, when general manager Jon Robinson said in a statement that Murray “was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

Murray ran for an AFC-leading 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl in 2016, his first year with the Titans. He ran for 659 yards and six touchdowns last season as Derrick Henry gradually took a bigger role in the running game.

Murray, 30, dealt with a knee injury late in the year and missed the Titans’ final regular-season game and two playoff contests.

The Titans acquired Murray in a March 16 trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)