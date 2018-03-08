High Yesterday: 62; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precip: 12.23”; Surplus: 6.64”
Today: Mostly to partly sunny and warmer. High: Near 70. Wind: South 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, increasing humidity and cool. Low near 50.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy and a bit warmer. High: Low 70s. Wind: South 15-25 G30mph.
Saturday. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of early showers and storms. Best chances east of Dallas. High: Low 80s!
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. High: Low 60s.
Monday and Tuesday: Partly cloudy, low humidity and continued cool. High: Low to mid 60s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. High: Mid to upper 60s.
- Lot of clouds through Saturday, but not much rain.
- Warming trend on the way. Near 80 by Saturday.
- Slight chance of rain early Saturday.
- Overall, a killer weekend ahead!
- Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 6.64”
- Normal High: 66; Normal Low: 45
Comments
