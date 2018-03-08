CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Experts say Daylight Saving Time Impacts More than Just SleepBy Gilma Avalos
Filed Under:bed, Daylight Savings Time, Local TV News, Pillow, sleep, Spring Forward

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This Sunday we’ll spring forward and advance our clocks by an hour for a harbinger of the longer summer days to come — Daylight Saving Time.

“More daylight, more sun!,” says Julie Berry who looks forward to making the shift.

But experts say that extra hour of daylight often comes at a price: one precious hour of sleep.

Dr. Brandy Roane, Associate Professor at UNT Health Science Center says your body could feel the impact of losing just 60 minutes of sleep, for a few days.

“I’ve worked with patients who have had residual effects that have lasted months,” she explains.

Dr. Roane likens the one hour deficit to social jet lag. It’s like traveling to a different time zone sans airplane.

That one fewer hour of sleep can be a major disruption to your body’s internal clock.

“That’s just harder. We’re asking [the body] to go to bed earlier, and wake up earlier,” she explains.

This Monday may be extra tough for you and those around you. You may be more irritable, and experience daytime fatigue and sleepiness.

Studies have also shown an increase in the number of fatal accidents on the Monday after we spring forward.

“Your reaction times are slower. Your processing speeds and your ability to take in information is going to be greatly reduced,” says Dr. Roane.

She recommends starting the transition early by adjusting your sleep and wake time by 15 minutes every day until Monday morning.

“Tonight, shift bedtime 15 minutes earlier. Wake time gets shifted 15 minutes earlier too. The next night, another 15 minutes, and wake time by 15 minutes.”

It means no sleeping in this weekend, but Dr. Roane says its a sacrifice your body will thank you for come Monday morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch