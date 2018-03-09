CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
ORLANDO, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An endangered beluga whale calf rescued off Alaska’s coast is now swimming in his new home at a SeaWorld theme park in Texas.

The 5-month-old whale named Tyonek made a 4,000-mile journey to SeaWorld San Antonio on Thursday. Tyonek was less than a month old when he became stranded in Alaska’s Cook Inlet last fall.

Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) fisheries said SeaWorld was selected to care for the whale because it was the “location best suited for Tyonek to thrive.

Katie Kolodziej, Assistant Curator at SeaWorld San Antonio, cares for Tyonek as he acclimates to his new home at SeaWorld San Antonio. (credit: Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program/SeaWorld San Antonio)

Workers at Orlando-based SeaWorld say Tyonek is the first Cook Inlet beluga calf to be successfully rescued and rehabilitated.

Experts from the Alaska SeaLife Center said Tyonek’s mother likely abandoned him or died. NOAA officials said Tyonek could not be released to the wild because he lacks the survival and social skills needed to thrive on his own.

SeaWorld San Antonio already has nine beluga whales, including adult females and young male beluga calves, at their facility.

