Collin County authorities say buckets of oil and anti-freeze were dumped into a creek. (Collin County Sheriff's Office/Twitter)

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in Collin County are searching for a possible suspect(s) after they found buckets of oil and anti-freeze had been dumped into a creek.

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office received a call on March 1 about buckets of oil being dumped into Snake Creek, which is on CR 437, south of Princeton.

Through the investigation, authorities discovered four 5-gallon buckets of oil and two anti-freeze containers had been dumped into the water.

Help us find a lead so the persons responsible can be held accountable.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (972) 547-5100.#pleaseshare pic.twitter.com/xLlM0NzVXm — Collin Co. Sheriff (@CollinCoSO) March 9, 2018

According to authorities, since Snake Creek feeds into Lake Lavon, an expedited response from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality was needed. This costs the county more than $15,000 in cleaning and decontamination fees, they say.

Authorities say the water supply from Lake Lavon provides service to thousands of Collin County residents.

There are currently no leads on any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff’s Office and ask to speak with Environmental Investigator Josh Mounger.