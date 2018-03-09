DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Friends and classmates gathered at a Jesuit Dallas soccer game Friday to remember a popular teenager, Guy DeLaney, killed in a car crash.

“He was like the first real friend I made at Jesuit. It was pretty hard,” said friend Luke Skaggs.

Friends say the 15-year-old was a sophomore at Jesuit College Prep and a talented soccer player.

“His grades were always stellar. He was in honors classes,” said friend Marco Orendain.

This was the first game the team’s played since DeLaney was killed.

“Not having Guy out on the field… I assume it’s just like a void that is never going to be filled,” said Orendain.

Police say on Wednesday night, the driver of a Mercedes sped through a work zone and crashed into several vehicles on the Dallas North Tollway. Classmates couldn’t believe the news that DeLaney was killed.

“They made that announcement, and I was just in utter shock because I couldn’t believe it. I was thinking, that’s not the Guy DeLaney I know. I didn’t want to believe it. But as the day progressed, it became more and more real. When it finally hit, I was just devastated,” said friend Wilson Rasco.

There was a private mass for students.

“He was the nicest person you would meet. I never heard him say anything bad about someone else. He was supportive, and he was someone I wanted to be more like,” said Rasco.

Police say the driver who caused the crash has not been arrested, but charges are pending.