GRANDVIEW (CBSDFW.COM) – In lieu of celebrating, a small North Texas town has rallied behind the family of a 17-month-old who died tragically this week.

fisher crownover Compassion And Support For Grandview Family After Toddlers Death

Little Titus Crownover lost his life tragically this week. Titus, the unofficial Zebra Basketball Mascot is pictured above with three of his uncles who will play for State in San Antonio on Thursday… the game now dedicated to his memory. (photo courtesy: youcaring.com/familyoftituscrownover)

Titus Fisher-Crownover, was run over by a car and killed. The child was the nephew of a couple of starters, and three players on the high school basketball team headed to the state playoffs this week. It’s the  first time in more than 30 years the team has made it to state.

“All their little ones have grown up in the school district, so when you have something like that happen, with a family that’s so strong… it hurts us all,” said Grandview resident Joe Smith.

The Crownover family has called Grandview home for generations.

News of their unexpected tragedy traveled fast, and people said it drew the town even closer to the team, and the family.

In less that two days after Crownover’s death, this town has pledged to donate close to $25,000 to the family for whatever they need.

 

