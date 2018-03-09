ALEDO (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Aledo have taken two suspects into custody Friday morning after a shooting inside of a gentlemen’s club left two people dead. It happened late Thursday night at Temptations Cabaret, located in the 12200 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Authorities said that this came in as an active shooter call. Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered two male victims with fatal gunshot wounds. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation with assistance from Fort Worth Police Department officers.

Officials explained that 23-year-old Alexis Burgess, an employee at the gentlemen’s club, was told that she was not allowed to work on Thursday night. An altercation then followed between the manager, Burgess, and a man believed to be her boyfriend, identified as 24-year-old Treveon Wilson.

According to deputies, during the argument, Wilson took out a gun and starting firing shots inside of the club. Two employees sustained fatal gunshot wounds. The victims have been identified as the club’s manager and a security guard, but their names have not yet been released.

Wilson was later found at a local hospital, receiving treatment for his own gunshot wound. He and Burgess were both arrested on Friday morning and are now facing charges of capital murder. “I am pleased with the way our team worked,” said Sheriff Bill Waybourn, “to effectively and efficiently work the scene, identify the suspects and resolve this case.”