PRESIDIO (AP) — A gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list was captured in Mexico and returned to the U.S.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says 39-year-old Daniel Carrillo of Alpine on Thursday was turned over to officers at the Presidio Port of Entry. Authorities didn’t immediately provide details on Carrillo’s arrest in Ojinaga Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Carrillo, who’s a U.S. citizen, was on the most wanted sex offender list since 2014.

Carrillo in 1999 was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy in Brewster County and sentenced to 10 years. Carrillo in 2011 was living in Houston County when he allegedly attacked a woman. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but failed to appear for trial.