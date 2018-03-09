CBS 11ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior turnover the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station […]
Filed Under:Local TV News, Most Wanted, Pedophile, Sex Abuse, U.S. Customs and Border Protection

PRESIDIO (AP) — A gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list was captured in Mexico and returned to the U.S.

Daniel "Donnie" Carrillo, 36, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

Daniel “Donnie” Carrillo, 36, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection statement says 39-year-old Daniel Carrillo of Alpine on Thursday was turned over to officers at the Presidio Port of Entry. Authorities didn’t immediately provide details on Carrillo’s arrest in Ojinaga Mexico.

Texas Department of Public Safety records show Carrillo, who’s a U.S. citizen, was on the most wanted sex offender list since 2014.

Carrillo in 1999 was convicted of sexually assaulting a boy in Brewster County and sentenced to 10 years. Carrillo in 2011 was living in Houston County when he allegedly attacked a woman. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but failed to appear for trial.

