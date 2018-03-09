CBS 11ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up prior turnover the game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 14, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station […]
Death, Local TV News, RIP, Sad, Texas, toddler, tragedy

SAWYER, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old Texas boy has drowned in a pond in southeastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the Whitesboro boy, whose name was not released, was found about 4 a.m. Friday in the pond near Sawyer, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) southeast of Oklahoma City.

fw wnv pond 1 Texas Boy, 2, Drowns In Southeast Oklahoma Pond

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The report says the boy’s mother reported she had checked on him about 2:30 a.m. and he was asleep in bed.

The mother said when she checked again about 3 a.m. he was missing.

The report says the boy apparently walked about 400 feet to the pond and was found about 25 feet from shore in about 3½ feet of water.

