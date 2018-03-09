CINCINNATI (AP) — It might only be puppy love, but Cincinnati’s famed hippo Fiona has her first public suitor.

A 2-year-old hippopotamus named Timothy at the zoo in San Antonio, Texas, has launched his courtship via social media . Posts declared her the “most beautiful hippo” he’s ever seen and wonder if they can be “boyfriend and girlfriend” someday.

Dear Fiona, My name is Timothy. I have seen you on the internet at the @CincinnatiZoo & you are the most beautiful hippo I have ever seen! Perhaps we can meet someday and be boyfriend and girlfriend? I am single and available. #HippoSwipeRight #TeamFiona Sincerely,

Timothy pic.twitter.com/jaUoNZdbFg — San Antonio Zoo and Zoo School🦏 (@SanAntonioZoo) March 8, 2018

Fiona’s only a year old, and her Cincinnati Zoo handlers have a lot of questions before she’ll date (breeding age is 5.)

One is about genetic compatibility. And could Timothy get used to all the attention surrounding the hippo that became an internet sensation through zoo-posted updates of her progress from her premature birth?

Fiona thinks you’re cute too, but it’s what’s on the inside that counts! Your DNA will decide if you’re the one for our little diva. Any potential mate would have to be ok w/ taking a back seat. Are you ok w/paparazzi? Most importantly, are you willing to relocate to Cincinnati? https://t.co/7XFCiYnyz7 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) March 9, 2018

Also, is he willing to move to Ohio?

But they’re telling him there’s a chance: “Fiona thinks you’re cute, too.”