AUSTIN (AP) – The Texas unemployment rate rose slightly in January to start the year at 4 percent, the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported.

The December statewide jobless rate was 3.9 percent.

Nationwide unemployment held steady in February at 4.1 percent. Texas jobless figures for February will be released on March 23, according to the Texas Workforce Commission.

The Midland area had the lowest unemployment in Texas during January at 2.4 percent. The McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area had the state’s highest unemployment during January at 7.6 percent, agency officials said.

The Texas economy has added 240,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs over the year, including 16,000 jobs added in January. Annual employment growth for Texas was 2 percent in January, marking 93 consecutive months of annual growth, state figures show.

“Texas’ private-sector employers contributed to another successful month of growth by adding 12,400 jobs in January,” said Commissioner Ruth R. Hughs. “This growth reflects our state’s strong ability to continuously attract more employers and workers.”

The education and health services industry added 2,800 jobs during January in Texas. Manufacturing added 2,400 positions, according to the TWC. Mining and logging added 3,300 jobs during the first month of 2018, according to the TWC.

