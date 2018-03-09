LA MARQUE, Texas (AP) — A server at a Houston-area diner has received an unexpected $16,000 college scholarship after details of her act of kindness — cutting an ailing customer’s food — spread online.

Texas Southern University in Houston on Thursday awarded the scholarship to 18-year-old Evoni “Nini” Williams. She works at a Waffle House in La Marque and has been saving money for college.

Another customer, Laura Wolf, was at the Waffle House last Saturday. Wolf overheard a struggling elderly patron, who uses oxygen, say he had trouble with his hands and couldn’t cut the ham on his plate.

Wolf snapped a photo as Williams cut the man’s food.

La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking on Thursday issued a proclamation making March 8 Evoni Williams Day.

Williams plans to study business.

