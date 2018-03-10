(CBSNEWS/AP) – Disney’s mega hit “Black Panther” has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The studio said Saturday that the milestone is based on Disney’s estimate of ticket sales. The announcement comes on the 26th day of release for the blockbuster. The movie is directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan.

Disney notes that “Black Panther” is the fifth film in its Marvel universe to reach the milestone. The others are “The Avengers,” ″Avengers: Age of Ultron,” ″Iron Man 3,” and “Captain America: Civil War.”

The film has made $521 million domestically, becoming the No. 2 superhero release of all time, surpassing “The Dark Knight.”

Despite buzz over the history-making cast and crew behind it, Coogler said his first goal was to make a good film.

“First things first, it’s got to work as a movie. That’s hard enough to do,” Coogler told “CBS This Morning” in February. He said his past experience as an athlete helped him tune out the pressure.

“Thankfully I grew up playing football, playing sports and played in college and have been under high-pressure situations in that environment,” he said. “But when you let the pressure interfere too much, it can stop you from doing your work.”

